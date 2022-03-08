See the roles available at the Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeship Fair

Construction jobs, apprenticeships and placements are available with Wates, Bovis, David Wilson Homes (Barrett), The Pelham and Littlewood Fencing and roles in engineering and manufacturing with Metaltech, Pragmatice and Torr Scientific.

East Sussex Healthcare Trust, Care at Home Services and Home Instead are looking to fill roles in health & social care, and, in financial services, Nationwide Building Society and Hastings Direct.

Employment opportunities will be on show at this year’s Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeship Fair on Friday, March 25. SUS-220803-124928001

Hastings Direct is recruiting in areas ranging from customer services and claims to cloud engineering and software development and applications are open for their autumn graduate scheme which offers two year rotational programmes in data science & analytics, technology or assurance, risk and compliance and a three year programme in finance leading to ACCA accreditation.

Other organisations and companies looking to fill roles include Sussex Police, IT company Beaming, telecoms provider Box Broadband and security print and multimedia company, Zunoma, along with a host of other companies and organisations in sectors including hospitality and retail.

There will also be a wide range of courses and training opportunities on offer plus support and advice, including CV checking with Bexhill Chamber of Commerce.

The 2022 Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair exhibitors are:

• Beaming

• Bexhill Chamber of Commerce

• Bexhill College

• Booker & Best

• Bovis Homes

• Box Broadband

• Brighter Horizons Training

• Care at Home Services

• Catch 22

• CDH Recruitment

• Chartwells (Compass Group)

• Coop Funeralcare

• David Wilson Homes (Barrett Homes)

• De La Warr Pavilion

• East Sussex College Group

• East Sussex County Council Careers Hub

• East Sussex County Council Steps to work

• East Sussex Healthcare Trust

• Hastings Direct

• Home Instead

• Job Centre Plus

• Little Gate

• Littlewood Fencing

• Metaltech Precision Engineers

• Moocow Studios

• Nationwide Building Society

• Optivo

• Partners4training

• Pebbles on the beach

• Phoenix Medical

• Pragmatice

• Reed in Partnership

• Rotary Club Bexhill

• Rother Voluntary Action

• Seniors helping seniors

• Sussex Police

• The Pelham

• The Salvation Army

• Torr Scientific

• Utility Warehouse

• Wates