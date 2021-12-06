The South East Coast Ambulance Service has opened a memorial garden in memory of staff members who have lost their life due to Covid.

Three operational staff – Bill Pike, Robbie Laing and Darren Jeffery – created the garden at the Make Ready Centre in Polegate.

Karen Dawes, Make Ready Centre manager, said: "Over the last two years we have lost several staff through illness and COVID. Bill Pike, Robbie Laing and Darren Jeffery decided to do something special in their memory, by creating a memorial garden, and a space to relax and unwind for all staff.

The garden – which includes a seating area, benches, bird feeders, and potted plants – was funded by Mr Jeffery's participation in the South Downs Way race back in April this year, where he raised £900.

"On behalf of all the staff at Polegate Make Ready Centre thank you to all that have been involved in the process."

The Hilliers Garden centre, Carpentree Creations and Parker Building Supplies waived costs and fees for the garden.

The stone for the memorial was sourced rom WT Lamb of Billingshurst and was delivered by Brian Jones of PC Haulage, with both companies also offering their services for free.