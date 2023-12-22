We take a look back at some of the most-popular stories on Sussex World this year...

The Gatwick Airport daily round-up was this year's most-read story. Picture: Steve Robards

The most-read story on Sussex World in 2023 – by some margin – has been the round-up of delays and cancellations at Gatwick Airport. The article is updated every morning and also features links to a host of other stories, including what happens if your package holiday flight is cancelled.

Reporter Megan Baker’s Sussex dogs stories, including many about animals looking for their forever homes, were popular throughout the year – but none more so than this article from March, featuring 22 pooches at Arundawn Dog Rescue looking for new owners.

Dogs aside, the next most-popular story of the year was about the closure of the popular Findon Garden Centre in West Sussex. The centre shut in September and revealed its closure on a sign left outside the premises. The centre is due to reopen soon under the Your Local Garden Centre umbrella, and will be called Findon Vale.

Reporter Megan Baker's dog stories were hugely popular throughout the year. Picture: Dogs Trust

Sussex World readers love stories about pubs, and this round-up of the best Wetherspoon hostelries across the area was a big hit. Spoiler alert: the top-ranked pub used to be a cinema.

Next most-popular was an article about spot checks carried out at a car park in Lancing, West Sussex, as part of a multi-agency operation. Police officers were joined by Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and council staff for the West Sussex Waste Partnership initiative.

As rail travellers faced delays amid ongoing industrial action throughout the year, two features on stations that have now vanished or become disused were well-read this year – click here to see the West Sussex article and here for the East Sussex one.

Another nostalgia piece that proved popular was a look at some of the shops Worthing has said farewell to over the years – with Wilko being the latest big name to shut. Stories about shop openings were popular, too, including this one about a huge new Home Bargains store opening.

Two features on Sussex's lost stations took readers back to days gone by

Weather was a hot topic, too, with the top story in that category being about flooding in Hastings all the way back in January.

Don’t forget that you can upload your stories to Sussex World, too – visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD to register. The portal allows you to submit words, pictures and even videos. After a quick check they will be published to the website and made available for the newspapers, too.