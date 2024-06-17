Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police officer who repeatedly hit a loose cow with a car has been removed from frontline duties amid an investigation into the incident.

Surrey Police have confirmed the incident will be ‘thoroughly and diligently investigated’ amid public outrage in response to a viral video from the scene.

In a statement released yesterday evening, Chief Constable Nev Kemp said: “I fully appreciate the distress our handling of this incident has caused and will ensure that it is thoroughly and diligently investigated.

"In addition to an internal referral to our Professional Standards Department, we have also referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for independent consideration.

“At this time, the officer who was driving the police car has been removed from frontline duties pending the outcome of these investigations.

“I know there is much concern around the current welfare of the cow. She is now back with her owner and recuperating with her herd. She did sustain a large cut to one leg and cuts and grazes.

"She continues to be monitored by a vet and our rural officers are staying in contact with the owner for updates.”

The police force also said, on the night, officers had tried to contact local vets and the owner of the cow ‘without success’.

Chief Constable Nev Kemp added: “Why these were unsuccessful and what more could and should have been done will form a key part of the investigation.

“As well as our overriding duty to protect the public, the welfare of animals is important to us and we know people want answers about how this happened and what led up to it. I am committed to ensuring that we have a full understanding of what took place and why, and we will fully support any investigation.

"I have also briefed the Home Office on what action we are taking and we are liaising with several animal charities that have been in touch with us about this incident.

