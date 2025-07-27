Heathrow and London Gatwick among UK’s most expensive airports for parking

Heathrow and London Gatwick are among the UK’s most expensive airports for parking, according to new data.

Travel experts have revealed the UK airports with the most and least expensive parking.

Looking at the cheapest available parking options at the 10 busiest UK airports across a seven-day period, the experts at hoppa were able to reveal the airports where Brits can expect to pay the most and least expensive parking costs ahead of the summer holiday season.

London Heathrow has the most expensive airport parking, with visitors forking out £217.80 to leave their vehicles at the UK’s busiest airport.

An aircraft takes off over a car park at Heathrow Airport. Picture by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The park and ride options are 15 minutes from terminals 2 and 3, and offer shuttle services to the terminal.

Another London airport, London City, has the second-most expensive airport parking. Visitors will pay just under £115 for the cheapest parking option, which is a 10-minute shuttle service from the airport terminal.

Bristol has the most expensive parking outside of London – and the third-most expensive in the UK – charging visitors £115 for seven days.

The park and ride options are less than 10 minutes from the terminals and offer shuttle services for paying travellers.

London Gatwick has the fourth-most expensive parking, charging visitors £114.99 for seven days. The airport’s ‘park and stroll’ option is 10 to 12 minutes away from the North Terminal.

Chris Harrington, managing director at hoppa, said: “Airport parking costs have seen a huge increase in recent years, with holiday makers across the UK spending hundreds of pounds to park each summer.

“Unfortunately, many holidaymakers feel that public transport cannot be relied on, and would rather pay to ensure a seamless journey

“It is a good idea to shop around when looking at airport parking and check for any available deals.

“Booking airport parking as far in advance as possible can also keep costs down, as parking prices may go up when availability is limited.

“If your travel plans are firm and you are confident that they will go ahead, booking non-flexible parking can be more cost-effective.

“It is important to be aware that these are often non-refundable, and you will be charged even if you don’t use the parking.

“It is also worth checking other transportation methods, such as pre-bookable airport transfers, which can pick you up from your home and take you directly to your airport terminal.”

For more information, visit https://www.hoppa.com/en.