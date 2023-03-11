Multiple flights are still affected at London Gatwick Airport today (Sunday, March 12).

The flights affected are:

Departures DELAYED: Tui flight TOM4756 at 9.30am to Paphos delayed to 11.05am – North | 9.35am easyJet flight EJU8191 to Milan-Malpensa delayed to 11am – North | Tui flight TOM8150 at 9.50am to Funchal delayed to 11.05am – North | Tap Portgual flight TP1339 at 10.40am to Lisbon delayed to 11.07am – South | British Airways flight BA2788 to Bordeaux at 11.50am delayed to 12.35pm – South | British Airways flight BA2600 to Gran Canaria at 12.10pm delayed to 1.20pm – South | vueling flight VY9937 to Gran Canaria at 12.10pm delayed to 1.20pm – South | British Airways BA2798 to Seville at 12.30pm delayed to 1.22pm – South | vueling flight VY9975 to Seville at 12.30pm delayed to 1.22pm | British Airways flight BA2702 to Tenerife at 12.45pm delayed to 1.10pm – South | Tui flight TOM574 to Sarajevo at 12.55pm delayed to 2.50pm – North | British Airways flight BA2654 to Salzburg at 1.10pm delayed to 1.59pm – South | British Airways flight BA2666 to Marrakech at 2.10pm delayed to 2.50pm – South | British Airways flight BA2714 to Malaga at 2.45pm delayed to 3.55pm – South | British Airways flight BA2644 to Malta at 3.45pm delayed to 4.09pm – South | British Airways flight BA2734 to Geneva at 4.05pm delayed to 4.58pm – South | British Airways flight BA2626 to Nice at 4.10pm delayed to 5.01pm – South | British Airways flight BA2786 to Bordeaux at 6.40pm delayed to 7.39pm – South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What new US routes does Norse Atlantic have?

Reopening of the Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

Gatwick passengers will be able to fly to seven destinations with Norse from September. Alongside its existing New York route, the airline is adding services to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC and Boston – as well as Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, announced last week. Full details here

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which flights can you get for £24.99?

Airline group easyJet has announced some of its latest prices for cheap air travel in the UK, with Gatwick Airport being one of the places people can fly from.See full details here.

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here. Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here. Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare routes from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice and Lyon, France and to Türkiye. You can find more information here, here and here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK. Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.You can read more here. Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad