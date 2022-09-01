Welcome to Sussex World’s live updates on transfer deadline day. Albion have seen more departures than arrivals this summer window but that could all change on the final day of the transfer window. Here’s what Graham Potter had to say after the 2-1 loss at Fulham on Tuesday.

Graham Potter

“Well, we will see,” said Potter after Fulham when asked if they will bring anyone in before Thursday deadline.

“We are quite calm. I think everyone is doing the same thing which is to keep working until the end of the window. But that is 10 points from five games and that is the first defeat in 10.