LiveBrighton transfer deadline day: Moises Caicedo and Liverpool latest and Graham Potter's transfer hint
Brighton and Hove Albion could be set for a busy finale to the summer transfer window
Albion have enjoyed a decent start to the Premier League campaign and – despite a 2-1 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night – they have 10 points from their opening five fixtures.
Brighton have seen some high profile exits this window as Yves Bissouma signed for Tottenham for £30m, Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea for a staggering £60m and Neal Maupay went to Everton for £15m.
So far, Brighton have added Paraguay teenager Julio Enciso for £8.5m, Ivorian attacker Simon Adingra for £7m and Ecuador international left back Pervis Estupiñán for £15m.
Most Popular
Graham Potter’s team have also brought in teenage defender Levi Colwill on loan from Chelsea.
After the defeat at Fulham, Potter did say that he expected the club to be working hard up until the deadline in order to improve the squad. Many fans are keen for a striker, while a new defender could also be on the cards.
Albion will also hope to keep hold of midfielder Moises Caicedo, who continues to be linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.
Follow all the action with our live blog.
Brighton transfer deadline day
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 09:12
Key Events
- Summer transfer window closes today at 11pm
- Will Brighton be bidding for a striker?
- Midfielder Moises Caicedo continues to be linked with Liverpool
- Graham Potter and club latest
Billy’s the kid - plus all the latest odds for deadline day signings
Billy Gilmour to Brighton and Moises Caicedo for Liverpool – plus 15 more Premier League transfers that could conclude before deadline
Brighton and Hove Albion could be set for a hectic finale to the summer transfer window
Peter Crouch on where Brighton need to improve
“The thing about Brighton is they’ve got so much ability in and around the box but I just think in these key areas, I don’t know if they are clinical enough. I think that is the only problem because everywhere else they are a delight to watch.”
Van Hecke to Sunderland latest
Graham Potter issues Sunderland Jan Paul van Hecke transfer blow amid Tony Mowbray latest
Jan Paul van Hecke’s proposed move to Sunderland looks in doubt as Graham Potter believes he will be needed at Brighton this season.
Paul Barber on Moises Caicedo
“Moises Caicedo has done well, but he’s still a really young player and you know better than anyone that with young players form can be inconsistent and we don’t want the kind of pressure on Moises that these kinds of headlines can create.
“That said, he’s a very level-headed young man and more than capable of dealing with it, in our opinion.
“He’s settled into the Premier League fantastically and potentially he’s got a World Cup to look forward to as well, so it’s a really good time for Moises and we’re delighted to have him.”
Good morning
Welcome to Sussex World’s live updates on transfer deadline day. Albion have seen more departures than arrivals this summer window but that could all change on the final day of the transfer window. Here’s what Graham Potter had to say after the 2-1 loss at Fulham on Tuesday.
“Well, we will see,” said Potter after Fulham when asked if they will bring anyone in before Thursday deadline.
“We are quite calm. I think everyone is doing the same thing which is to keep working until the end of the window. But that is 10 points from five games and that is the first defeat in 10.
“Even though we are disappointed tonight we have to have a bit of perspective in terms of where the group is at but we have to react at the weekend and my focus will be on helping the guys recover from this and going onto the weekend.”