The Reds have a difficult start to their League Two campaign having not won any of their first six games.

But in the cups they have enjoyed great results against higher opposition in Bristol Rovers, Fulham and Portsmouth.

Kevin Betsy has had to deal with up to eight first team players being injured so far and will be looking to strengthen his squad ahead of tonight’s deadline.

Crawley Town co-owner Preston Johnson

Betsy will be working with new director of football Chris Galley and co-owner Johnson, among others, to make deals happen.

Johnson, who replied to us from the US, told us: “Awake over here at 1am to try and finalize some things so should be a busy day.

"We have a couple of players we are looking to bring in for sure.”

The Crawley Observer understands there will be a couple of last year’s squad leaving the club today as well.