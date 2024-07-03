Crawley Town midfielder 'in advanced talks' with MK Dons, according to reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town midfielder Liam Kelly could be the next big name out of the door, according to a transfer correspondent for Football Insider.

There were rumours the Reds’ star man, who scored in the famous day at Wembley in May, was moving on but it went quiet in the last week.

But Peter O’Rourke (@SportsPeteO) posted on X: “Understand MK Dons are in advanced talks to sign Crawley midfielder Liam Kelly. #MKDonsFC #TownTeamTogether.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...