Crawley Town midfielder 'in advanced talks' with MK Dons, according to reports

By Mark Dunford
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 17:25 BST
Crawley Town midfielder Liam Kelly could be the next big name out of the door, according to a transfer correspondent for Football Insider.

There were rumours the Reds’ star man, who scored in the famous day at Wembley in May, was moving on but it went quiet in the last week.

But Peter O’Rourke (@SportsPeteO) posted on X: “Understand MK Dons are in advanced talks to sign Crawley midfielder Liam Kelly. #MKDonsFC #TownTeamTogether.”

If true, Kelly will become the seventh player of the starting XI from the 2-0 win against Crewe in the League Two Play-Off final to leave following Corey Addai (Stockport), Laurence Maguire (MK Dons), Adam Campbell (Hartlepool United), Danilo Orsi (Burton) and Klaidi Lolos (Bolton). Nick Tsaroulla (Notts County) who was on the bench that has also left.

Crawley have made six signings since the transfer window opened Jeremy Kelly, Antony Papadopoulos, Charlie Barker, Josh Flint, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Scott Malone.

