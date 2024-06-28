Former Aston Villa and Swindon Town forward signs for Crawley Town on two-year deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has signed for Crawley Town following the expiration of his contract at Swindon Town. Rushian joins the club on an initial two-year deal.

The forward’s career began at Aston Villa’s youth academy. On the 14th of March 2015, he made his debut for Aston Villa in the Premier League. At the age of 16 years and 176 days, he was the second youngest player in the club's history. He is also the youngest player to appear in a match for the club during the Premier League era.

The 25-year-old has represented England at youth level on several occasions from U16 to U20 level.

After some successful loan spells in the EFL, Hepburn-Murphy left the country to join Pafos in the Cypriot first division, before returning to the United Kingdom to join Swindon Town in 2022. The striker scored six goals for the Robins in 28 appearances last season.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has signed for Crawley Town | Picture: CTFC

He said: “Iam buzzing that this deal has been sorted. I am really excited to join the club, and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season. The style of play really attracted me to the club, I watched a lot of the football at the end of the season and it really appealed to me. I also have a lot of familiar faces here, so it was an easy decision.”