Crawley Town have signed centre-back Josh Flint has joined the Red Devils on an initial two-year deal following the expiration of his contract at FC Volendam.

The 23-year-old was a product of Portsmouth’s Academy, but his recent experience saw him playing in the Eredivisie, the top tier in the Netherlands. He has also played for Bognor Regis Town.

Flint initially joined FC Volendam’s reserve side but was able to work his way into the first team, and gained plenty of experience at top-flight level. Flint made 28 appearances in total last season, and will now link up with Scott Lindsey’s Reds upon the expiration of his contract.

Speaking on his arrival at Crawley, Flint said: “I am delighted to get the deal over the line. It has been in the works for a couple of weeks now, so it is a great feeling to get the medical done and sign for the club. I was really impressed when I watched the play-off final, and this seems to be a really great club to be at.”

Josh Flint playing for Portsmouth in 2019. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

This deal is subject to international clearance.