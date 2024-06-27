Crawley Town sign former Portsmouth defender from Eredivisie side
The 23-year-old was a product of Portsmouth’s Academy, but his recent experience saw him playing in the Eredivisie, the top tier in the Netherlands. He has also played for Bognor Regis Town.
Flint initially joined FC Volendam’s reserve side but was able to work his way into the first team, and gained plenty of experience at top-flight level. Flint made 28 appearances in total last season, and will now link up with Scott Lindsey’s Reds upon the expiration of his contract.
Speaking on his arrival at Crawley, Flint said: “I am delighted to get the deal over the line. It has been in the works for a couple of weeks now, so it is a great feeling to get the medical done and sign for the club. I was really impressed when I watched the play-off final, and this seems to be a really great club to be at.”
This deal is subject to international clearance.
In the past two weeks we have seen Laurence Maguire join MK Dons, Nick Tsaroulla join Notts County, Will Wright join Swindon Town and Adam Campbell join Hartlepool United. The latest transfer news was Player of the Season and top scorer Danilo Orsi leaving to join Burton Albion with Corey Addai being sold to Stockport County.
Flint is Crawley’s third signing so far after Antony Papadopoulos and Charlie Barker – two young players who fit the blueprint of Reds’ transfer policy last summer.