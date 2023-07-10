NationalWorldTV
'Someone I value quite highly' - Crawley Town boss gives update on key player contract talks and gives his assessment on where the Reds squad is

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has given an update on contract talks with one of his key players.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has given an update on contract talks with Remi Oteh. The forward was a big part of Lindsey’s side in the second half the season and produced some memorable displays to help keep the Reds up.

The 24-year-old former Salford City and Bradford City player is out of contract, with contract talks having continued since the club announced their released and retained list on May 20.

And a frustrated Lindsey hopes the situation is resolved soon. “We are still negotiating,” said Lindsey. “Hopefully this will get resolved in the coming days.

Remi Oteh in action last season for Crawley Town. Picture: Cory Pickford/SussexWorldRemi Oteh in action last season for Crawley Town. Picture: Cory Pickford/SussexWorld
Remi Oteh in action last season for Crawley Town. Picture: Cory Pickford/SussexWorld

"He’s someone I value quite highly, I thought he did really well for me. It’s contractual. It’s not something I have got involved with, I think it’s important I have a relationship with the players on the football front, rather than sorting contracts.

"Hopefully we will get this resolved sooner rather than later. It’s ongoing.”

The Reds boss also said he thinks the squad is still ‘way off’ where he wants it to be. Reds fans have seen players like James Tilley, Kwesi Appiah and Jack Powell all depart while Danilo Orsi, Harry Forster, Joy Mukena and Liam Kelly have all come into the squad.

Reds fans are frustrated not to see more arrivals but Lindsey is expecting more movement within the squad.

He told us: “We are still way off with where we want to be. We are pleased with the business we have done so far but we are still kind of actively seeking players to strengthen the squad.”

