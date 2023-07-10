Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has given an update on contract talks with Remi Oteh. The forward was a big part of Lindsey’s side in the second half the season and produced some memorable displays to help keep the Reds up.
The 24-year-old former Salford City and Bradford City player is out of contract, with contract talks having continued since the club announced their released and retained list on May 20.
And a frustrated Lindsey hopes the situation is resolved soon. “We are still negotiating,” said Lindsey. “Hopefully this will get resolved in the coming days.
"He’s someone I value quite highly, I thought he did really well for me. It’s contractual. It’s not something I have got involved with, I think it’s important I have a relationship with the players on the football front, rather than sorting contracts.
"Hopefully we will get this resolved sooner rather than later. It’s ongoing.”
The Reds boss also said he thinks the squad is still ‘way off’ where he wants it to be. Reds fans have seen players like James Tilley, Kwesi Appiah and Jack Powell all depart while Danilo Orsi, Harry Forster, Joy Mukena and Liam Kelly have all come into the squad.
Reds fans are frustrated not to see more arrivals but Lindsey is expecting more movement within the squad.
He told us: “We are still way off with where we want to be. We are pleased with the business we have done so far but we are still kind of actively seeking players to strengthen the squad.”