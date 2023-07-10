Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has given an update on contract talks with one of his key players.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has given an update on contract talks with Remi Oteh. The forward was a big part of Lindsey’s side in the second half the season and produced some memorable displays to help keep the Reds up.

The 24-year-old former Salford City and Bradford City player is out of contract, with contract talks having continued since the club announced their released and retained list on May 20.

And a frustrated Lindsey hopes the situation is resolved soon. “We are still negotiating,” said Lindsey. “Hopefully this will get resolved in the coming days.

Remi Oteh in action last season for Crawley Town. Picture: Cory Pickford/SussexWorld

"He’s someone I value quite highly, I thought he did really well for me. It’s contractual. It’s not something I have got involved with, I think it’s important I have a relationship with the players on the football front, rather than sorting contracts.

"Hopefully we will get this resolved sooner rather than later. It’s ongoing.”

Reds fans are frustrated not to see more arrivals but Lindsey is expecting more movement within the squad.