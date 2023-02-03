Chris Galley, who joined in August has faced his fair share of criticism from Reds fans this season. Alongside a relegation fight, Crawley have recently appointed their third manager of the season and have seen the departure of a fan favourite striker.
However, Crawley ended their January transfer window with several fresh new faces. Ben Gladwin and Kellan Gordon have signed with a plethora of League Two experience whilst Jack Roles, Jack Spong and Ryan Schofield offer plenty of potential.
When asked for an insight into Galley after a hectic time of year, Lindsey said: “He’s been non-stop and very supportive.
“He understands what I want, what kind of players we need here and knows every player in the football league and in the non-league. He’s come to me with lists saying can we look at this, can we look at that. He’s constantly been in meetings, on the phone, always trying to push the right player to come through the doors here.”
SEE ALSO Crawley Town boss gives update on Tony Craig situation | Former Swindon Town midfielder named as Crawley Town captain | Crawley Town boss on new signings, trying to get a new striker in and why Chris Galley needs a couple of weeks off
The Reds saw four deadline day signings on Tuesday with Spong signing with just minutes to spare. Aside from Roshan Greensall’s contract renewal, Gladwin was the only incoming that didn’t arrive on the final day.
“He (Chris Galley) was here gone midnight on Tuesday night with me,” said Lindsey. “Once the window was shut, we had a moment where we thought, right that’s it. And we were really pleased with what we’ve got. It was a very successful period in our opinion.
“There was a lot of hard work that went in, Chris probably needs a couple of weeks off work now. He’s worked extremely hard through this window and put in, a lot of effort and a lot of credit has got to go to him. I think we’ve ended up with some really good players here.”