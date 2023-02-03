Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has praised his ‘non-stop’ director of football after the recent transfer deadline day.

Chris Galley, who joined in August has faced his fair share of criticism from Reds fans this season. Alongside a relegation fight, Crawley have recently appointed their third manager of the season and have seen the departure of a fan favourite striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked for an insight into Galley after a hectic time of year, Lindsey said: “He’s been non-stop and very supportive.

Director of football Chris Galley

“He understands what I want, what kind of players we need here and knows every player in the football league and in the non-league. He’s come to me with lists saying can we look at this, can we look at that. He’s constantly been in meetings, on the phone, always trying to push the right player to come through the doors here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds saw four deadline day signings on Tuesday with Spong signing with just minutes to spare. Aside from Roshan Greensall’s contract renewal, Gladwin was the only incoming that didn’t arrive on the final day.

“He (Chris Galley) was here gone midnight on Tuesday night with me,” said Lindsey. “Once the window was shut, we had a moment where we thought, right that’s it. And we were really pleased with what we’ve got. It was a very successful period in our opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad