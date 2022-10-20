All the best fireworks displays in the Littlehampton,, Angmering, Pulborough, Walberton, Madehurst and Worthing area

Littlehampton: The bonfire, fireworks and procession will take place on Saturday, October 29.

Rough times are as follows:

At 10am, Society Collectors & Programme sellers will be in town, alongside the LOCA's (Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts) artisan market.

At 2pm, William Coles Family Funfair opens on the promenade.

There will be a War Memorial service at the Cenotaph at 6pm, followed by the procession at 7.30pm.

At 9pm, the bonfire will be lit and the fireworks display will begin at 9.30pm.

Angmering: The popular annual display returns to dazzle residents on Friday, November 4.

Gates open at 6pm and the display will begin at 7.45pm.

In addition to the fireworks, there will be fair ground rides for people to enjoy, music, hot food, and a bar open until late.

Tickets cost £5 for non-club member adults, £4 for children and a family ticket for four costs £15.

Club members will be able to enter for £3 for adults and £2 for children.

Advanced tickets are available from the club office during the day and the bar in the evening and on weekends, or tickets can be bought on the night for £5 per person.

Worthing: The seafront will be lit up on Bonfire Night as the Worthing Lions’ fireworks return.

The fireworks will be let off from the end of the Pier on November, 5 at 7.45pm.

The event, which is free to attend, can be enjoyed safely from the promenade or on the beach.

Before and after the fireworks, Coles Fun fair will be open to enjoy, alongside stalls selling a wide range of food.

Many town centre cafes and restaurants will also be open throughout and after the fireworks.

There will be road closures in the area of the pier and seafront so anyone hoping to go along should arrange to turn up early to avoid missing the fireworks.

Pulborough: A dazzling firework display will take place on Saturday, November 12 at St Mary's C of E Primary School in Pulborough.

In addition to what is set to be a spectacular fireworks display, there will be a barbecue, bar, sweets stalls and ‘glow sticks galore’ for children to enjoy.

Gates will open at 5.45pm.

Tickets can be bought online and admission costs £6 for adults, £5 for children. Under fours go free.

Walberton: Walberton Bonfire and Fireworks will make its explosive comeback on Sunday, November 6.

The popular annual event will take place at the Playing Field next to the Village Hall.

Gates will open at 5.30pm and tickets can be purchased on arrival.

Admission costs £6 for adults and £3 for children over three years old.

There will be refreshments available on the night, including hot food and a bar.

Madehurst: Madehurst’s Fireworks and Bonfire Night is back on Saturday, November 5.

In addition to the fireworks, there will also be barbecue food, tea, cakes, mulled wine and a licensed bar.

Gates open at 6.30pm where tickets can be purchased on the night.

Adult tickets cost £5, child tickets cost £3, and a family ticket is £15.