Eastbourne council creates new role to oversee town’s property and heritage assets

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council Councillor David Tutt has announced a new cabinet role for Cllr Helen Burton – she will be managing the council’s property assets, heritage assets and communications.

Cllr Burton said, “I’m really pleased to be given this portfolio. I’m passionate about keeping the public informed about council business, so through this new role I can make sure our work is as accessible as possible.

“This also means that I can work with officers and local experts to create a strategy for all of our heritage assets and lead what I hope will become a national campaign for the government to properly fund maintenance of our countries’ heritage.”

She said having so many heritage buildings is a ‘double-edged sword’ because there is no extra funding to maintain them.

She said, “As an example, the full restoration of the bandstand alone is likely to cost more than £12 million pounds and our income through council tax is only around £9 million a year. As that has to fund front line services, you can see the problem.

"I intend to continue my call for central government to protect our country’s heritage buildings with proper funding, and I hope that our MP will support the campaign. I will also work with officers and local experts to apply for any other funding that may be available to us. I’ll also be liaising with local heritage groups to make sure that the council and residents can work together positively.

“Regarding our other property assets, as part of the council’s recovery from covid, the government have asked us to assess some of our assets for disposal and be less reliant on tourism. As a tourist town we know this will be challenging but the cross-party Strategic Property Board is now reviewing what assets we could dispose of to maximise the benefits to the town.”

She said the downland farms will not be sold.

Cllr David Tutt said “Helen has a track record of fundraising, project management and working with local groups for the benefit of the Eastbourne community. I welcome her onto the cabinet in this important role.”

