An East Sussex MP has met with Home Office officials to discuss plans to build a centre for asylum seekers in his constituency.

Bexhill MP, Huw Merriman met with the Home Office yesterday (Wednesday, April 12), as well as leaders of local authorities and public services to discuss the plans for the site proposal at Northeye.

The Government has announced plans to turn the former prison and training centre into a centre for asylum seekers.

The site is one of three to be chosen in the UK, and will accommodate up to 1,200 people.

The attendees at yesterday’s meeting were the Home Office, Sussex Police, NHS Sussex, East Sussex Fire and Rescue, East Sussex County Council and Rother District Council. The Police and Crime Commissioner and the leaders of both county and district council were in attendance, as well as councillors representing the local area.

Following the meeting Mr Merriman said: “This was a productive and helpful meeting to discuss what this proposal means for Bexhill residents and our local public services. I will publish information from the meeting once those who attended have had the opportunity to review it over the next 48 hours. I remain committed to ensuring that information about this project is made available to the public at the earliest opportunity. I remain committed to holding a public meeting once there is more detail to share.

"Over these past two weeks I have also been holding meetings with local community groups and leaders, I will continue to do so to ensure that the wider community is also fully involved.”

Bexhill Town Council is holding a public meeting on April 26 at Bexhill College from 7pm for residents to voice their views on the proposals.

Since they were unveiled, residents in the area have raised concerns, who held a public gathering held outside Northeye on Saturday, April 1 and outside the town hall on April 5.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We expect there to be around 800 people in phase one of the site opening by September 2023. We plan to accommodate around 1,200 people by December 2023. The site will accommodate single adult male asylum seekers.

“By designing the site to be as self-sufficient as possible, we would minimise the impact on local communities and services. This includes consideration of impacts to the community during both construction and operational phases. As proposals develop, we will work closely with local stakeholders to manage any impact on the local area.”

1 . Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle Photo: UGC

2 . Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Photo: staff

3 . Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Photo: staff

4 . Northeye site in Bexhill Northeye site in Bexhill Photo: staff