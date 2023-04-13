Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
3 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
4 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
4 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
5 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

East Sussex asylum seekers site - MP meets with Home Office to discuss plans

An East Sussex MP has met with Home Office officials to discuss plans to build a centre for asylum seekers in his constituency.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:52 BST

Bexhill MP, Huw Merriman met with the Home Office yesterday (Wednesday, April 12), as well as leaders of local authorities and public services to discuss the plans for the site proposal at Northeye.

The Government has announced plans to turn the former prison and training centre into a centre for asylum seekers.

The site is one of three to be chosen in the UK, and will accommodate up to 1,200 people.

The attendees at yesterday’s meeting were the Home Office, Sussex Police, NHS Sussex, East Sussex Fire and Rescue, East Sussex County Council and Rother District Council. The Police and Crime Commissioner and the leaders of both county and district council were in attendance, as well as councillors representing the local area.

Following the meeting Mr Merriman said: “This was a productive and helpful meeting to discuss what this proposal means for Bexhill residents and our local public services. I will publish information from the meeting once those who attended have had the opportunity to review it over the next 48 hours. I remain committed to ensuring that information about this project is made available to the public at the earliest opportunity. I remain committed to holding a public meeting once there is more detail to share.

"Over these past two weeks I have also been holding meetings with local community groups and leaders, I will continue to do so to ensure that the wider community is also fully involved.”

Bexhill Town Council is holding a public meeting on April 26 at Bexhill College from 7pm for residents to voice their views on the proposals.

Since they were unveiled, residents in the area have raised concerns, who held a public gathering held outside Northeye on Saturday, April 1 and outside the town hall on April 5.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We expect there to be around 800 people in phase one of the site opening by September 2023. We plan to accommodate around 1,200 people by December 2023. The site will accommodate single adult male asylum seekers.

“By designing the site to be as self-sufficient as possible, we would minimise the impact on local communities and services. This includes consideration of impacts to the community during both construction and operational phases. As proposals develop, we will work closely with local stakeholders to manage any impact on the local area.”

East Sussex site chosen by Government to house asylum seekers is revealed

East Sussex site chosen to house asylum seekers - here's all we know so far

This is when East Sussex asylum seeker centre will open

East Sussex asylum seekers site - accommodation for up to 1,200 people, says Home Office

East Sussex asylum seekers site - petition set up in protest at plans

East Sussex asylum seekers site - residents claim they are 'distressed' over Home Office plans

East Sussex asylum seekers site - Stand Up To Racism says plans are 'scapegoating refugees for Government's failures'

East Sussex asylum seekers site - This is when a council will hold a public meeting on the plans

East Sussex asylum seekers site - charity warns of 'humanitarian catastrophe' if plans go ahead

Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle

1. Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle

Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle Photo: UGC

Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1.

2. Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1.

Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Photo: staff

Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1.

3. Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1.

Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Photo: staff

Northeye site in Bexhill

4. Northeye site in Bexhill

Northeye site in Bexhill Photo: staff

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Home OfficeBexhill Town CouncilGovernmentEast Sussex County Council