Gatwick Airport confirms it has RAAC
Thousands of pupils in England and in Sussex have faced disruption at the start of term this week after RAAC was identified at more than 100 schools.
Both Greenway Academy and Langney Primary Academy both confirmed that they have the unsafe concrete on site at the schools.
Heathrow Airport also confirmed that it has locations containing the collapse-prone concrete including Terminal 3.
A London Gatwick spokesperson said: "We have a register of locations containing RAAC on the airport campus, which are closely monitored through a regular comprehensive structural inspection regime.
"Our most recent inspection in June 2023 did not present any concerns, and we will continue to monitor on a regular basis."
Concerns had been raised nationally around the lightweight building material Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), which was used from the 1950s-1990s, as it is prone to collapse.