The Home Office has provided more details on its proposals to build a centre for asylum seekers in East Sussex.

The site at Northeye in Bexhill, a former prison and training centre, is one of three to be chosen in the UK by the Government and will accommodate up to 1,200 people.

Bexhill’s MP, Huw Merriman, met with Home Office officials last Wednesday (April 12), as well as leaders from local authorities and public services to discuss the plans.

Following the meeting Mr Merriman said: "The Home Office confirmed that the proposed asylum seeker centre at Northeye will only accommodate asylum seekers who currently have an application that is being processed in the UK’s asylum system; for example, those currently residing in hotels.

"Asylum seekers arriving in the UK illegally going forward, such as those coming across the Channel in small boats, will not be accommodated at Northeye.

“Those asylum seekers accommodated at the centre will have been through the security screening process before they arrive at Northeye, and their backgrounds and needs will have been assessed and understood. Only those deemed to have low-level needs will be accommodated there.

“There will be a target that all applications will be processed within six months of an asylum seeker arriving in the UK. There will be an expectation that asylum seekers will have a maximum stay at Northeye of around 90 days.

“Those who are granted asylum will then move out of the centre to find somewhere more permanent to live. Those who have their asylum application refused asylum will be removed from the centre. There will be a dedicated team onsite processing applications. Asylum seekers will have access to lawyers.”

He said the first 400 people are expected to arrive at the centre in September, followed by another 400, with the final 400 arriving by December.

Mr Merriman added: “The Home Office has exchanged contracts with the vendor. A toxicology report is currently being undertaken to establish the level and volume of contamination on the site, and any associated costs, to ensure that the site is both safe, and any required works represent value for money for the taxpayer.

“It is anticipated that this process will take around six weeks. Once this is completed, and all is considered safe to continue, the purchase of the site will go through and the centre will be set up.”

The MP said he was told by the Home Office that asylum seekers arriving at Northeye will be taught how to integrate into the community. He added: “This induction and orientation will be provided in the local languages of the asylum seekers, and they will also have English language lessons provided to ensure a smoother transition into the area.”

He said the Home Office is currently at the design stage of the proposal.

Mr Merriman said: “An Environmental Impact Assessment and Habitat Screening Application are currently being undertaken. Assuming that both screenings are negative, a Class Q planning notice will be issued. This is a government emergency power to self-grant planning permissions for 12 months. During this period, all works to make the site fit for purpose will be undertaken. There will be no public consultation during this period.

“A Special Development Order will be sought during this 12-month period. This will be granted by the Home Secretary and will confirm the future of the site, for a further period of time. This further timeframe is yet to be determined.

“During the Special Development Order stage to determine the longer-term future of the site, there will be stakeholder engagement with relevant parties and the public to shape proposals. The longer-term future will not be determined unilaterally by the Home Office.

“I made it clear that special attention needs to be given to residents who live within close proximity to Northeye. The Home Office provided assurance that they will liaise closely with residents to work through any concerns that they have regarding this proposal.”

Bexhill Town Council is holding a public meeting on April 26 at Bexhill College from 7pm for residents to voice their views on the proposals.

Since the plans were unveiled last month, residents in the area have raised concerns, who held a public gathering held outside Northeye on Saturday, April 1 and outside the town hall on April 5.

