Crawley Town boss hopes for more business in transfer window and gives injury update on two key players ahead of Wrexham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot is hoping for a couple more additions to his squad as the end of the January Transfer Window approaches.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds announced three new signings this week in Matt Cox, Rory Feely and Kamari Doyle, in addition to Ben Radcliffe who signed at the start of the window.

But the club have said goodbye to Jay Williams and Eddie Beach and are expected to sell Ronan Darcy to Wigan Athletic later today. There are also reports of bids for Jojo Wollacott and Junior Quitirna as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he was expecting more arrivals, Elliot said: “I hope so. The lads have been absolutely fantastic but you can’t predict what’s going to happen before that window shuts in terms of injuries and everything so we need to put ourselves in the best possible position.

Rob Elliott, manager of Crawley looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Mansfield Town FC and Crawley Town FC at Field Mill on January 28, 2025 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Flinty [Josh Flint] is back in a few weeks which is great but we still might need cover there. Rory [Feely] has come in and he should be able to play some part on Saturday.

“Hopefully there are a couple of others, I know the club are working hard to try and identify and get some targets over the line but when it comes to these last few days it can get a bit sticky and stagnant. But I am pleased with what we have done so far but hopefully there will be more to come and we will be able to strengthen and give ourselves the best opportunity.”

Along with Flint, Joy Mukena is out for a long period and Toby Mullarkey and Jeremy Kelly missed the win over Mansfield on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot gave an update on the latter two. “Toby has been playing though this back problem and he has put himself through the pain barrier and he made himself available but he’s got to the point where he couldn’t continue,” he said. “We are going to make sure when he does come back he is 100 per cent but we don’t know how long that will be. As someone who slipped a few discs, back injuries are a bit of an unknown.

"Jez hurt his ankle a couple of weeks ago. He’s trying to manage that. Jeremy is a quiet soldier, he goes about his business, he’s a tough lad and he’s been playing through the pain barrier for us but on Monday he tried to train but it was just a bit too sore. We will have to assess him this Saturday. Fingers-crossed it’s not too serious, we just have to manage it in the short-term so in the long-term he will be available.”