Crawley Town youngster the latest to leave to join League One rivals
Lolos joined the club at the start of the 2023/24 season after impressing for Oxford City in the National League South. He immediately hit the ground running with the Red Devils, scoring on his first start for the club in the Carabao Cup first-round match against Exeter City.
The 23-year-old’s first league goal for the Red Devils came in dramatic fashion when he scored a 90th-minute winner in a 3-2 victory over Tranmere Rovers in September 2023. Lolos went on to score 15 goals for the club, finishing as the Reds’ second-top goalscorer for the season.
A club statement said: “Everybody at the club would like to thank Klaidi for his efforts during his time at the club and wishes him and his family the very best for the future.”
In the past two weeks we have seen Laurence Maguire join MK Dons, Nick Tsaroulla join Notts County, Will Wright join Swindon Town and Adam Campbell join Hartlepool United. The latest transfer news was Player of the Season and top scorer Danilo Orsi leaving to join Burton Albion with Corey Addai being sold to Stockport County.
Josh Flint became Crawley’s third signing of the summer so far yesterday after Antony Papadopoulos and Charlie Barker – two young players who fit the blueprint of Reds’ transfer policy last summer.
