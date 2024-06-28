Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Klaidi Lolos is the latest big name to leave Crawley Town as the club confirmed he has joined Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

Lolos joined the club at the start of the 2023/24 season after impressing for Oxford City in the National League South. He immediately hit the ground running with the Red Devils, scoring on his first start for the club in the Carabao Cup first-round match against Exeter City.

The 23-year-old’s first league goal for the Red Devils came in dramatic fashion when he scored a 90th-minute winner in a 3-2 victory over Tranmere Rovers in September 2023. Lolos went on to score 15 goals for the club, finishing as the Reds’ second-top goalscorer for the season.

A club statement said: “Everybody at the club would like to thank Klaidi for his efforts during his time at the club and wishes him and his family the very best for the future.”