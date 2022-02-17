Storm Eunice: Everything you need to know about the storm heading for Eastbourne

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning in East and West Sussex starting at 5am, stating there is a 'good chance' that flying debris could result in loss of life. At the peak of the storm in early afternoon, gusts are forecast to rise to in excess of 70mph in inland areas and up to 80mph in coastal locations, before receding by evening.
Motorists are being urged by the National Highways to ‘take extra care’ and ‘consider if their journey is necessary’.The Met Office also suggested that residents should expect damage to buildings and homes, roads and railway lines to close and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.
Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed the flood gates on the promenade will be closed before the high tide tonight (Thursday, February 17) and a contractor is on standby for sandbag deployment.South East Water said it is closely monitoring the situation and ‘working round the clock’ in case of power outages that could cause the water treatment process to stop functioning.UK Power Network is preparing Extra engineers, damage assessment teams, and call centre staff to respond to the expected increase in power cuts across the region.In preparation for Storm Eunice, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has now moved to Red Alert.
The energy company said the upgrade in status reflects the potential for gale force winds to cause widespread disruption and damage to electricity infrastructure across our southern operating area.
In advance of the severe weather, SSEN announced it was both increasing and moving additional resources to key locations in anticipation of any potential damage.
Richard Gough, Director of Distribution System Operations at SSEN, said: "We have been monitoring Storm Eunice for a number of days, including tracking the predicted path and intensity of the storm as it reaches landfall. Although it is forecast to be relatively short in duration, the wind gusts associated with the weather front are significant and widespread disruption to power supplies is likely across our operating region.
“We’d like to reassure our customers that we are making every preparation for the arrival of this significant weather front and we have allocated teams of engineers to locations expected to experience the worst of the weather conditions, to ensure we are ready to respond as soon as it’s safe to do so.
“Customers on our Priority Services Register are being contacted proactively, but I’d encourage anyone with serious health concerns about potential disruption to power supplies to give our dedicated teams a call on 105, where additional support and guidance can be given to help you prepare.”
Southern Rail has advised commuters to not travel on Thameslink and Great Northern routes north of London on Friday.
For services between Horsham and London, Thameslink trains will only run as far north as London Blackfriars. Southern services will continue to run, but the rail operator has warned that passengers may be delayed during their journeys.
Southern Rail also announced fewer trains will run between Brighton and Lewes. And Trains which usually run between London and Ore will only run between London Bridge and Eastbourne, so passengers will need to change at Eastbourne to complete journeys.
Direct trains between Brighton and Southampton Central will also not run, with customers needing to change at Barnham or Littlehampton to complete journeys on this route.
The rail company has said commuters should consider if their journey is really necessary and avoid travelling if you don't need to. Southern rail also said tickets for Friday will be valid for today, Thursday (February 17).
The storm has forced the postponement of a key West Sussex County Council meeting and Eastbourne’s rubbish tip ‘may be forced to close’.Arun District residents who are due a refuse or recycling collection tomorrow should still receive one.The RSPCA is urging Sussex pet owners to make sure their pets are safe in the event of flooding and strong winds.In Chichester, the Weald and Downland Living Museum has announced that it will be closed on Friday for public safety’ as a result of ‘the amber weather warning for high winds’.Chichester district residents have been warned there may be disruption to bin collections.Denmans Garden will also be closed due to the ‘unpredictable weather’. Nymans, in Handcross, and Borde Hill Garden, in Haywards Heath, has also said that its garden will be closed on Friday due to forecasts of high winds.The National Trust attraction Petworth House and Park and Uppark House and Garden announced they will close tomorrow.
Drusillas Park in Alfriston Road will remain open tomorrow, but will not be operating it's rides, meaning ticket prices will be reduced by 50 per cent.Amberley Museum, in Arundel, has also confirmed its doors will be closed tomorrow.RHS Garden Wisley will also be closed. Nymans Ignite, the illuminated trail at the National Trust gardens nears Haywards Heath, may have to shut tomorrow.