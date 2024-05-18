Crawley Town at Wembley: Here's all the build up you may have missed including Reds legends' views, Dan Walker's prediction and why wearing white is a good omen

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 18th May 2024, 07:00 BST
Ever since Saturday night when Crawley Town secured their first ever trip to Wembley after their demolition of MK Dons in the League Two play-off semi-final it has been an absolute whirlwind.

We’ve had the on pitch celebrations at Stadium MK, Wembley ticket information being released before in excess of 16,000 tickets being sold, an 8-page pullout in a special edition of the Crawley Observer, special Wembley merchandise put on sale, interviews with Reds legends, celebrity fans and much, much more.

Here are all the stories we have run his week celebrating the fact Crawley Town are making their first ever appearance at the home of English football:

Orsi hat-trick sees Reds cruise past MK Dons to reach play-off final - RECAP

45 pictures of celebrations, action and fans as Reds beat MK Dons to reach Wembley

Crawley Town have 'proved a lot of people wrong' says Scott Lindsey after historic win over MK Dons

Crawley Town general manager reveals club have prepared 'quite well' for week building up to Wembley

'My little tinpot football club. It means absolutely everything' - Crawley Town fans take to social media to celebrate club history

The Crawley Town players and Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey celebrate victory in front of their supporters during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImagesThe Crawley Town players and Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey celebrate victory in front of their supporters during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages
The Crawley Town players and Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey celebrate victory in front of their supporters during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

Crawley Town at Wembley - ticket information confirmed

GH Away Travel publish details of getting a coach to Wembley

92-year-old fan thought Old Trafford would be his lifetime memory as Crawley Town fan, now he is off to Wembley

Crawley Town's journey this season 'is a story people should be talking about', says co-owner

Skipper praises the 'incredible job' Scott Lindsey has done to get Reds to play-off final

Crawley Town boss praises fans before Wembley day out and gives rallying call to get more at play-off final

Former Leeds United man gets banned for unspotted play-off stamp for MK Dons in record-breaking play-off defeat to Crawley Town

Crawley Town to wear white at Wembley for League Two play-off final - and this is why it could be a good omen

Celebrity Crawley Town fan identifies Premier League manager Scott Lindsey is like and makes bold Wembley prediction

Crawley Town reaching Wembley inspires popular bakery to sell specially-decorated products

Former Chelsea youth defender says it would be 'very cool' to win at Wembley as captain of Crawley Town

This is Crawley Town's schedule for Wembley weekend as Lindsey gives verdict on League Two play-off opponents Crewe Alexandra

Crawley Borough Council 'very open' to discussing with Crawley Town on how they would mark a victory at Wembley

Watch as Crawley Town fans wave players off as they head to Wembley for historic weekend

VIDEO Full Dion Conroy press conference

VIDEO Full Scott Lindsey press conference

Crawley Town at Wembley special podcast

Related topics:WembleyMK DonsLeague TwoDan WalkerCrawley ObserverStadium MK