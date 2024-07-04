Could Crawley Town midfielder be next big name to leave Reds with Birmingham City, Derby County and Oxford United interested?
Liam Kelly became the seventh player of the starting XI from the 2-0 win against Crewe in the League Two Play-Off final to leave on Thursday following Corey Addai (Stockport), Laurence Maguire (MK Dons), Adam Campbell (Hartlepool United), Danilo Orsi (Burton), Will Wright (Swindon Town) and Klaidi Lolos (Bolton). Nick Tsaroulla (Notts County) who was on the bench that day has also left.
And now there are rumours another fan favourite could be on the way out.
@efl_hub posted on X: “Shrewsbury Town, Oxford United, Birmingham City & Derby County are interested in signing Crawley Town midfielder Ronan Darcy. #Salop #OUFC #BCFC #KRO #DCFC #TownTeamTogether”
Darcy made 52 appearances in all competitions this season as Crawley Town gained promotion, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.
Bournemouth winger Michael Dacosta Gonzalez appears to heading out on loan to Crawley Town. Pete O-Rourke posted on X: “Bournemouth winger Michael Dacosta Gonzalez is set to join Crawley Town on loan. #afcb #ctfc”
On footballinsider247.com, O’Rourke wrote: “The clubs have now reached an agreement over the terms of the loan deal which will see the youngster given his first taste of senior football.”
Crawley have made six signings since the transfer window opened Jeremy Kelly, Antony Papadopoulos, Charlie Barker, Josh Flint, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Scott Malone.
