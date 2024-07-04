Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town fans have been through the mill already this summer, seeing they promotion-winning squad decimated.

And now there are rumours another fan favourite could be on the way out.

Ronan Darcy celebrates at Wembley | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Darcy made 52 appearances in all competitions this season as Crawley Town gained promotion, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

Bournemouth winger Michael Dacosta Gonzalez appears to heading out on loan to Crawley Town. Pete O-Rourke posted on X: “Bournemouth winger Michael Dacosta Gonzalez is set to join Crawley Town on loan. #afcb #ctfc”