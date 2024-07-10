Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Crawley Town Football Club have completed the loan signing of highly-rated midfielder Michael Dacosta González from AFC Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old has signed with the Reds until the end of the season.

Dacosta was born in Alicante and began his career in the academy of local side Alicante CF. The youngster has an impressive story as his parents moved to England and quickly settled in London, where he played for a number of grassroots teams before his family moved again, to Portsmouth. While playing for another grassroots team in Portsmouth, he was offered a trial at professional side Bournemouth, who signed him after just four weeks.

Dacosta has impressed during his time with Bournemouth and has earned a spot on the bench for a Premier League fixture in the 2022/23 season. González has also been called up to represent Spain at Under-19 level.

Michael Dacosta González has joined Crawley Town on loan | Picture: CTFC

He said: “I am very excited to have joined Crawley. It’s my first loan, so I am excited to get the deal sorted. I would like to thank the Manager for putting his trust in me. I was supposed to do pre-season with Bournemouth, but the loan opportunity was too good to turn down, so I am here now, and I can’t wait to get started and get playing.”

Michael Dacosta GonzálezPLAYER

Released: Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom, Roshan Greenshall, Mustapha Olagunju