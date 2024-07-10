Highly-rated Bournemouth midfielder joins Crawley Town on loan
The 19-year-old has signed with the Reds until the end of the season.
Dacosta was born in Alicante and began his career in the academy of local side Alicante CF. The youngster has an impressive story as his parents moved to England and quickly settled in London, where he played for a number of grassroots teams before his family moved again, to Portsmouth. While playing for another grassroots team in Portsmouth, he was offered a trial at professional side Bournemouth, who signed him after just four weeks.
Dacosta has impressed during his time with Bournemouth and has earned a spot on the bench for a Premier League fixture in the 2022/23 season. González has also been called up to represent Spain at Under-19 level.
He said: “I am very excited to have joined Crawley. It’s my first loan, so I am excited to get the deal sorted. I would like to thank the Manager for putting his trust in me. I was supposed to do pre-season with Bournemouth, but the loan opportunity was too good to turn down, so I am here now, and I can’t wait to get started and get playing.”
Michael Dacosta GonzálezPLAYER
Crawley Town ins so far: Jeremy Kelly (re-signed), Antony Papadopoulos (free), Charlie Barker (undisclosed fee), Josh Flint (free), Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (free), Scott Malone (undisclosed fee), Toby Mullarkey (undisclosed fee), Gavan Holohan (free).
Crawley Town outs so far: Nick Tsaroulla (free), Adam Campbell (free), Will Wright (free), Danilo Orsi (undisclosed fee), Corey Addai (undisclosed fee), Klaidi Lolos (undisclosed fee), Liam Kelly (undisclosed fee).
Released: Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom, Roshan Greenshall, Mustapha Olagunju
Still in negotiation: Kellan Gordon
