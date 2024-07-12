'You've smashed this!', 'that's a banger' - Crawley Town's new home kit is a hit with fans

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 12th Jul 2024, 18:15 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 18:20 BST
Crawley Town’s new home kit is proving a hit with fans following it’s unveiling today.

After Fixture Release Day, the revealing of a new kit is always an exciting day for the fans – and this year’s design – which has new principal sponsor Rentokil Initial on the front – has got a good reaction.

@EllisBarton replied to the club’s unveiling video on X saying: “@ErreaOfficial YOUVE SMASHED THIS!!” while Ryan Buss simply replied: “I like that.”

@fplCrawley acknowledged the video production as well as the kit: “Loving this kit and also media are upping their game, what a reveal video.”

@DanielBugg10 said: “You have not disappointed me Crawley Town.”

@HowelltoTorres had a suggestion, but gave it a good mark. They said: “Im a fan of this, but white trim around the cuff of sleeve would’ve smashed it out the park. Solid 8/10 though No more template! Good work all!”

GH Away Travel said: “One word - SUPERB.”

@JeffersonFirth said: “You know what...that's a banger. Big fan of the trident details”

Jeremy Kelly models the new kit | Picture: CTFCJeremy Kelly models the new kit | Picture: CTFC
Jeremy Kelly models the new kit | Picture: CTFC

SEE ALSO Watching Scott Lindsey talk through his tactics is like watching his Crawley Town side - entertaining, fascinating and hugely satisfying

Player signings so far

Crawley Town ins so far: Jeremy Kelly (re-signed), Antony Papadopoulos (free), Charlie Barker (undisclosed fee), Josh Flint (free), Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (free), Scott Malone (undisclosed fee), Toby Mullarkey (undisclosed fee), Gavan Holohan (free), Michael Dacosta González (on loan until end of season from Bournemouth).

Crawley Town outs so far: Nick Tsaroulla (free), Adam Campbell (free), Will Wright (free), Danilo Orsi (undisclosed fee), Corey Addai (undisclosed fee), Klaidi Lolos (undisclosed fee), Liam Kelly (undisclosed fee).

Released: Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom, Roshan Greenshall, Mustapha Olagunju

