Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town’s new home kit is proving a hit with fans following it’s unveiling today.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Fixture Release Day, the revealing of a new kit is always an exciting day for the fans – and this year’s design – which has new principal sponsor Rentokil Initial on the front – has got a good reaction.

@EllisBarton replied to the club’s unveiling video on X saying: “@ErreaOfficial YOUVE SMASHED THIS!!” while Ryan Buss simply replied: “I like that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@fplCrawley acknowledged the video production as well as the kit: “Loving this kit and also media are upping their game, what a reveal video.”

@DanielBugg10 said: “You have not disappointed me Crawley Town.”

@HowelltoTorres had a suggestion, but gave it a good mark. They said: “Im a fan of this, but white trim around the cuff of sleeve would’ve smashed it out the park. Solid 8/10 though No more template! Good work all!”

GH Away Travel said: “One word - SUPERB.”

@JeffersonFirth said: “You know what...that's a banger. Big fan of the trident details”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Kelly models the new kit | Picture: CTFC

Player signings so far

Released: Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom, Roshan Greenshall, Mustapha Olagunju