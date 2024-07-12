Crawley Town unveil new home kit for 2024/25 League One campaign - and it's pretty good
The club announced yesterday that Manor Royal-based Rentokil Initial have teamed up with the Reds and will have their logo on the front of the new shirt.
And now fans can see it in full effect.
The new kit is designed by Errea – following two seasons of Adidas designs – and it is fully Red with a pattern that contains tridents – referring to the Red Devils nickname.
Andy Ransom, chief executive of Rentokil Initial was delighted with the kit and seeing his company’s name on there.
He said: “It’s really cool.
"The kits look really good. You see a picture of them and you think ‘yeah, they’re ok’ and then you see the real thing and they are great. And we can’t wait to see them on the guys and the team running out proudly with our brand across the front of the shirts.”
The away and third kits will be revealed next week.
Player signings so far
Crawley Town ins so far: Jeremy Kelly (re-signed), Antony Papadopoulos (free), Charlie Barker (undisclosed fee), Josh Flint (free), Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (free), Scott Malone (undisclosed fee), Toby Mullarkey (undisclosed fee), Gavan Holohan (free), Michael Dacosta González (on loan until end of season from Bournemouth).
Crawley Town outs so far: Nick Tsaroulla (free), Adam Campbell (free), Will Wright (free), Danilo Orsi (undisclosed fee), Corey Addai (undisclosed fee), Klaidi Lolos (undisclosed fee), Liam Kelly (undisclosed fee).
Released: Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom, Roshan Greenshall, Mustapha Olagunju
