Crawley Town unveil new home kit for 2024/25 League One campaign - and it's pretty good

Crawley Town have unveiled their new kit – and Reds fans should be delighted.

The club announced yesterday that Manor Royal-based Rentokil Initial have teamed up with the Reds and will have their logo on the front of the new shirt.

And now fans can see it in full effect.

The new kit is designed by Errea – following two seasons of Adidas designs – and it is fully Red with a pattern that contains tridents – referring to the Red Devils nickname.

Ronan Darcy models the new kit | Picture: CTFC

Andy Ransom, chief executive of Rentokil Initial was delighted with the kit and seeing his company’s name on there.

He said: “It’s really cool.

"The kits look really good. You see a picture of them and you think ‘yeah, they’re ok’ and then you see the real thing and they are great. And we can’t wait to see them on the guys and the team running out proudly with our brand across the front of the shirts.”

Jeremy Kelly models the new kit | Picture: CTFC

The away and third kits will be revealed next week.

Player signings so far

Released: Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom, Roshan Greenshall, Mustapha Olagunju