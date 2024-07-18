Crawley Town boss reveals his favourite part of pre-season after his side beat Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win over Lewes FC and manager Scott Lindsey has revealed what his favourite part about pre-season is.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Ronan Darcy and an unnamed trialist ensured Reds got the job done at the Dripping Pan in a dominant performance.

Speaking about his side's performance, Lindsey said: “We had two teams, obviously our first half and second half and we wanted 2 45s covering a number that we wanted which we've done so that's pleasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've had no injuries again… Pleasing! We scored two good goals and kept the clean sheet so that's always a positive but the way we played was good. I thought we were really dominant with the ball and it was a really good night.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey at the Dripping Pan on Tuesday night | Picture: James Boyes

And Lindsey is revealed how he his doing pre-season fitness.

“We've done a lot of work in preseason which is normally running but not here we'll do a lot of the work with the ball,” he said. “They cover big distances and they still have high speed running in the sessions that we've done but we feel that we want to get as much information in them as we can so we're ready come the start of the season but I was really pleased with certainly the new boys who have taken a lot of information on.”

Pre-season is also something that the manager enjoys mostly due to the little pressure that rides on each game and getting a chance to look at potential new signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “That's what pre season's all about it’s for me to run my eye over potential signings as it were or you know trialists coming in. I thought they all did really well, the new players did well and and the players who've been with us did well. I thought it was a real good first preseason game, everything what we wanted we got out of the game so I'm really really pleased.”

Lindsey also added: “ I think everybody's working hard behind the scenes to make that happen. (new signings). I know that for a fact and I don't know how many short we are but we're not there yet but we will be. We will be come the start of the season and we'll be ready to go but up to now I'm really pleased.

“I enjoy pre-season because I enjoy watching the team play with no real pressure. It's nice for a manager to see how far we've come in terms of what we've worked on in the last two weeks who's taken the information on and I think it was clear to see tonight that everybody has.”

Crawley next travel to East Grinstead Town on Saturday (July 20) before visiting Wealdstone and then hosting Crystal Palace on Saturday, July 27 and Lindsey has told us what to expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Saturday will be be the same pretty much 45/45 and then at Wealdstone we're probably looking at 60/30 and then the Palace game probably 60/30 again maybe a little bit more and then when we build into the the final week the last two pre-seasons we're looking at possibly getting a couple of 90s into certain players for sure which then we'll be getting ready for the start of the Season.”

Released: Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom, Roshan Greenshall, Mustapha Olagunju