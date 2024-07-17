Former Crawley Town favourite played part in getting former Grimsby Town midfielder to join Reds
Holohan signed a two year contract with the club upon expiration of his contract at Grimsby Town where he has played for the last two seasons.
Speaking about the move he said: “I’m really pleased, glad it's all done.It's been in the pipeline for a few weeks now and obviously when I heard the interest from the club it was something that you know I really wanted to pursue and I'm pleased it's done now.”
Orsi who recently departed the Broadfield Stadium for fellow League One side Burton Albion helped Holohan make his decision. The striker who scored 25 goals last season, including the opener at Wembley and a hat-trick at MK Dons in the semi-finals of the play-offs had high praise for the club.
Holohan recalled a conversation with Orsi and spoke about how the move came about.
He said: “It was through my agent really. He called me and just said look Crawley have shown a bit of interest and obviously having spoke to a few people who have been here, previously Danilo who is a good pal of mine, you know he couldn't speak highly enough for the club and the gaffer and all the back room staff and obviously given the season the club had last year, you know with that momentum and confidence coming into this season I just thought it would be a perfect fit.”
“I just think at this stage of my career it's obviously something that I wanted to do, obviously challenge myself first and foremost at a higher level which is something I've wanted to do and speaking to people who have worked with the gaffer speak really well about him as a coach and as a person.
“That was obviously a big reason and like I said after what the the club achieved last year, the confidence and momentum coming into this season I just thought it was the right right move for me at this time.”
Holohan and Toby Mullarkey were teammates at Grimsby and they have now reunited down South for the upcoming season.
“I thought I'd got away from him but he's followed me down or I followed him down. He's a great lad and I done really well with him at at Grimsby and it helps to settle in with a familiar face.
“He's obviously going to be a good addition to the club as well, I know his ability and and what he can bring to the table and I'm sure he'll do really well for the club as well.”
Crawley Town ins so far: Jeremy Kelly (re-signed), Antony Papadopoulos (free), Charlie Barker (undisclosed fee), Josh Flint (free), Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (free), Scott Malone (undisclosed fee), Toby Mullarkey (undisclosed fee), Gavan Holohan (free), Michael Dacosta González (on loan until end of season from Bournemouth), Jasper Sheik (free).
Crawley Town outs so far: Nick Tsaroulla (free), Adam Campbell (free), Will Wright (free), Danilo Orsi (undisclosed fee), Corey Addai (undisclosed fee), Klaidi Lolos (undisclosed fee), Liam Kelly (undisclosed fee), Kellan Gordon (free)
Released: Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom, Roshan Greenshall, Mustapha Olagunju
