Jojo Wollacott has aimed to challenge himself this year at Crawley Town in a competitive League One.

The 27 year-old shot-stopper, who has struggled with injury in his career, has played 11 times for Ghana and joined the Reds on a two-year deal from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian and he is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

Speaking about his move he said: “Unfortunately last season didn't work out for me so I was looking for a solution and I knew that the manager Scott Lindsey was here. Previously working with him at Swindon was a big attraction for me so I had a phone call with him and the way he presented the club and spoke about the ambition is what really sold me.”

“He used to give me advice, he always used to talk about how he thinks we should play and I took a lot on board from him so I'm looking to continue that this season and hopefully we have a successful one.”

So far in his career Wollacott has been on the unlucky side of things as he has picked up injuries during crucial parts of his time in football which has caused him multiple setbacks.

“I just wanted to play at the time, Charlton didn't work out because I obviously had my injury towards the end of the season,” he said.

“At Hibernian I went up there and unfortunately got injured at the start of the season so that didn't go to plan but those things happen in football and sometimes you have to move, it's no bad blood it's just the business at the end of the day but I'm happy to be at Crawley.”

The line-up in League One this season looks to be extremely tough which has meant that Crawley have been predicted to be at the lower end of the table but Wollacott is optimistic for the season ahead.

He said: “ I guess everyone thinks we're the underdog so there's no pressure on us, everyone's against us but that's something that I look forward to. Challenging the big teams that are coming down are going to be really tough games but it's a chance to test myself and see where we can push ourselves to new limits and why not challenge to the top of the table.”

The goalkeeper also looks to excite the crowds for the season ahead. He said: “I like to think I keep the ball out the net first but I think there's always room for improvement in terms of distribution which is massive in today's game.

“There's loads of things but as an all around goalkeeper I just like to think that I'm on the front foot and I'm exciting and hopefully I can start enjoying my football again and I think Crawley town was the right decision for me to to do that.”

