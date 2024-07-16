Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Toby Mullarkey has revealed why he is looking forward to working under Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey after signing for the club.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mullarkey who considers himself a ‘ball playing centre-half ‘ joined Reds from Grimsby on a two year deal and he will not be the only one travelling down from Lincolnshire as Gavan Holohan who’s contract expired at the Mariners has also put pen to paper on a two year deal with the West Sussex club.

Speaking about his move Mullarkey said: “I’m delighted, it’s obviously another step up for me in my career and I just can't wait to get going now and get stuck in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I obviously missed the first week but again that's sort of how things happen. I've had a few days in preseason now and a full week this week and then I’m ready to go for the first preseason game next week.”

The defender started his career at Crewe where he did not make any first team appearances and left for non-league side Nantwich Town and then Altrincham before signing for Rochdale in 2023. Following relegation to the National League with Rochdale in 2022/23, he joined Grimsby Town on a two year deal ahead of the 2023/24 season and made 42 appearances for the Lincolnshire side. Now at 28, Mullarkey can say he has been on a difficult journey to get to where he is but insists it is down to hard work.

He said: “I suppose my career has been a bit back to front in terms of other people maybe start higher and come back down whereas I've sort of worked hard to get myself back up.

“I obviously began as a Professional at Crewe and then fell into the non- league circuit and have sort of got my chance there and progressed and like I said i’m just happy to see my hard work paid off again and take that next step now in my career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Crawley Town signing Toby Mullarkey | Picture: CTFC

Reds manager Lindsey has already impressed Mullarkey with how thorough he is when recruiting new signings and how he prepares for every training session which is a key reason the defender signed for the club.

Mullarkey said: “That was a big sort of factor in in my decision to come here and I think especially the first day when I came just to see how he works, how he speaks to you. I think there was sort of a full presentation on on how I play and what he thinks I can bring to the team which I thought was unbelievable.

“Like I said after that first session the detail that he goes into, it's sort of coaching I've not had before which I'm really looking forward to sort of getting stuck in with.”

“From playing against them in both games home and away you can see exactly what they're trying to do and I think obviously the run that they went on in terms of I think everyone at the start of the Season wrote them off and as one of the sort of favourites to go down but to see what they did last season was an unbelievable achievement .”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mullarkey has reunited with his former Grimsby teammate Holohan as they both signed for the club on the same day and Mullarkey has spoken about how it has helped him move down the country.

He said: “obviously Gav's one of my best mates, I got really close to him last year at Grimsby and it's always a big thing sort of moving away from home where you've been settled and you know I was in Grimsby and to be fair everyone around the area that I lived in was brilliant.

“To make that move again I don't think you can get sort of any further south as Brighton way so yeah it's definitely making it easier but the lads have all been brilliant in the first few days I've been there and I’m already settling in.”

“I think it got leaked onto Twitter when the rumours were starting about myself and Gav sent it through to me on what's happened, then funnily enough a couple of days later he was saying the same thing that he's potentially coming down so obviously we get on like a house on fire so to have that coming through and like I said it just makes it much easier to settle in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Released: Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom, Roshan Greenshall, Mustapha Olagunju