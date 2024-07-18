Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey and his staff performed a miracle last year when he got the Reds promoted to League One.

After saving them from relegation in the 2022/23 season and having a complete squad overhaul in the summer of 2023, Lindsey and his steam defied all odds by clinching a play-off place, before beating Crewe in the final at Wembley.

But now he has to do it all over again. Crawley are already tipped by betting companies as one of the favourites to go down. Added to that, a lot of last year’s squad have departed.

A number of new players have come in and once again Lindsey will have to implement his style and tactics to a bunch of new players.

Scott Lindsey at Crawley Town's first pre-season friendly at Lewes | Picture: James Boyes

But one person who knows Lindsey and co can do this is chairman and CEO Preston Johnson.

Johnson, who stepped down as co-chairman after Wembley only to return weeks later in the new roles, believes in Lindsey’s process.

He said: “I have told him, ‘we have evidence this worked last year, I know it’s hard now, it’s League One, it feels like survival mode again in some sense but you got way more out of players that people were expecting, we believe in you and we know you guys can do it again’.

“He’s embraced the challenge and he’s been really excited the last two weeks being back on the grass coaching. Ben Gladwin has been helping out as a coach as well which has opened up more time for individual stuff with Carl [Laraman], it’s opening up room to develop at an even more detailed level than last year.

"That’s what we need if we are looking for consistency and get more out of players who were in league Two and now in League One or they are loans where they are a little bit more inexperienced.

“It’s what we entrust them with and Scott’s done it before.”

And another thing Johnson believes Lindsey has done is attract a certain quality of player. With the departure of so many key players, WAGMI have had to rebuild once again using their data model. And wehn asked if it was easier to get players to come to Crawley, Johnson said: “Absolutely. Scott and his staff deserve credit for that. The players that earned it and are now making a bunch more money somewhere else, other players see that and players talk. Being in League One helps too.

"I think that has helped in the trust from Premier League and Championship clubs that are potentially looking to loan players somewhere. It’s better when you are League One but they see the Scott plays and the style, that is something that is attractive. We have definitely earned more respect throughout the leagues.”

Released: Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom, Roshan Greenshall, Mustapha Olagunju